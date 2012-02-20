Travelers heading west on Interstate 90 come across a “Welcome to Superior” sign moments before driving past the Mineral County Hospital and Superior Elementary School.

Problem is, the sign is anything but welcoming.

Years of neglect have left the pink-paint horizon of Mineral County looking dull and uninviting and the black-buck silhouette might leave travelers wondering if deer in area are missing legs and antlers.

But folks around town are looking to either update or upgrade the ‘welcome’ sign, headed by the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Vice President Nolan Webber is chairing this project and is asking for community volunteers to help in a new design, according to the organization’s website.

If interested in helping, please contact Nolan via email (nolanwebber@msn.com) or phone (406) 822-4867.

Side note: if the ‘welcome’ sign does get it’s needed face-lift, and the Durango’s restaurant — which sits 100-yards away and recently was blown over — is fixed, travelers on I90 might be more inclined to join us for a visit in our community.