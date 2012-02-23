Bow hunters in training, born after January 1, 1985 (including first time adults) are required to take the Bowhunter Education Classes and be issued a certificate of completion by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks(MFWP). Bowhunters to be must be at least 11-years-old at the time of the course to be certified and the classes are free of charge.

Students must attend all five classes with the first class set to start on Wednesday, March 14 and continue on March 19, 22, 26 at 7 p.m. until 9:30 with the last class taking place on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration can be done at the MFWP website (link) or for more information you can contact John Benda at 406-546-2555.

MFWP also offers an online course, though the course costs $20 and students must be 18 years of age.