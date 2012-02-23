Fancy yourself an artist? Are you Captain Catchphrase when it comes to business strategy? If so, The Superior Senior Center has just the contest for you.

The Superior Senior Center decided at their February meeting that they want a new logo for the organization as well as a new name, preferably one without the word “senior” in it.

The contest is open to everyone and you can enter as many times as you wish. The winners will be selected by the Center’s board of directors at its April meeting and those who propose the winning art and name can choose from a Senior Center Cookbook or a free dinner.

Entries can be brought to the Senior Center located at 611 5th Ave East in Superior on Wednesdays – or via snail mail – or they can be emailed to shanaG@blackfoot.net.

Thanks in advance and good luck.