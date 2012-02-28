Mineral Community Hospital (MCH) today announced the naming of its new clinic in St. Regis, Montana as The Jack Lincoln Memorial Clinic at its ribbon cutting ceremony. The clinic is named after Jack Lincoln, a local businessman who started several local businesses including Durango’s, The St. Regis Travel Center, and Lincoln’s 10,000 Silver Dollar Bar & Gift Shop.

Jack Lincoln came to the area in 1960 and was known, not only for his astute business acumen, but also for his philanthropy. He was a supporter of many and varied causes in Mineral County and took great pride in being able to give back to the Community. He worked tirelessly behind the scenes to put St. Regis on the map and watching the development and growth of the community gave him a tremendous amount of personal satisfaction.

The Clinic Manager at MCH, Holly Blaylock, remembers working for Jack Lincoln when she was the manager of Durango’s in the 1980’s. “Jack told us to never turn away someone who was hungry, he said if someone came in who needed food, to give them a sandwich and the biggest bowl of soup we had.” Blaylock said she learned a lot working for Lincoln and was proud of the compassion that was shown to people in need.

Jack’s son, Grant Lincoln, made a generous donation of $100,000 to help make construction of the clinic possible. That donation, along with financial support from the St. Regis Resort District, the Human Resource Council, and a zero-interest loan from Blackfoot Telecommunications through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will help provide access to quality healthcare for the people of Mineral County.

“I have been very fortunate and I believe that being raised in St. Regis has played a big part in that” said Grant Lincoln. “The small town values of helping when you can and giving back to your community have been fundamental principals in our family for over 50 years in Mineral County. I am extremely pleased to continue that tradition on behalf of my family for such a vital project that we truly believe will be a center piece of the community.” Lincoln added “my father would be extremely proud and humbled by this recognition. I truly thank all the people at the Mineral Community Hospital who worked so hard to make this a reality and who have been generous enough to bestow this wonderful honor on us.”

Mineral Community Hospital is a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) and Level-IV Trauma Center located in Superior, Montana. They provide a full range of healthcare services to residents of Mineral, Sanders and Missoula Counties, as well as to residents from eastern Idaho. For more information, you can visit their website at www.MineralCommunityHospital.org.