Nicholas Schwaderer, a fifth generation Montanan and 20-year resident of Superior, Montana has announced his candidacy for House District 14 as a Republican. HD14 covers all of Mineral County, part of Missoula County (Frenchtown) and Sanders County (Dixon).

Schwaderer, who built Mineral County’s first radio station (101.3 KTGC), graduated valedictorian from Saint Regis High School in 2006. He worked at Tricon Timber (St. Regis) and Tombstone Pizza Factory (Wisconsin) to pay for part of his university; he is currently finishing a degree in law at the University of Plymouth in England.

Schwaderer’s dealings with policy include covering local affairs for his local newspaper from 2006-2010, writing for the Montana Policy Institute in Bozeman from 2008-present and also for the Freedom Foundation in Olympia, Washington the summer of 2011 and in 2012.

His primary interest in running stems from a keen desire to serve the public and apply his skills and knowledge to help his community. He also notes that this process was initiated when he was openly asked by members of his community to run for office.

He believes that the appropriate role of the state is to adhere to constitutional principles while respecting freedom, prosperity, liberty, property rights and personal responsibility. He is particularly interested in scrutinizing taxation and spending policy to help deliver Montanans an efficient, smaller government.

Those interested in learning more about his campaign can visit his aptly-named website: www.schwad.net – there visitors can read more about the issues, sign up for frequent updates, watch an introductory youtube video and even sign up to volunteer or donate.

Schwaderer wants to know what issues are important to Montanans and welcomes your emails, just shoot a message to nicholas.schwaderer@gmail.com and you will receive a timely response.



