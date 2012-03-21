Tags
The Superior Ranger District has numerous prescribed burns planned for the spring of 2012. The burn units range in size from single harvest units to large wildlife burns. Some, but not all, of the scheduled burns will be implemented this year. The exact timing and execution of individual burns is dependent on factors such as weather, fuel moisture, staffing, airshed restrictions, and budget.
Burning is planned throughout the District, in the following areas:
- Second Creek – 430 acres in 2 units, 1 mile east of Lozeau
- Mayo Gulch – 385 acres, ½ mile north of St. Regis
- Wolf Creek – 400 acres in 2 units, 4 miles northwest of St. Regis
- Eddy Creek – 200 acres, 3 miles east of Lozeau
- Deep Creek – 250 acres, 4 miles east of Lozeau
- Drury Peak – Multiple units up to 2000 acres, 8 miles north of St. Regis
- Olson Peak – 245 acres, 7 miles north of St. Regis
- Donlan Peninsula – 160 acres, east of Donlan Flats, across the river
- DeBaugan – 36 acres, ½ mile north of Haugan
- Little Joe Creek – 325 acres, 5 miles southwest of St. Regis
- Cedar Creek – Up to 500 acres in 2 units, 8 miles southwest of Superior
- Sloway Gulch – 140 acres, 4 miles southeast of St. Regis, just north of I-90
- CC Divide – 20 acres, near Knox Pass
- Pardee Creek – 60 acres, 5 miles north of Superior
- Blazing Saddles – 20 acres, just north of I-90 at Sloway Campground
Prescribed fire is an effective tool for a variety of natural resource management purposes. It is used after timber harvest to treat slash created by logging activities, and to prepare sites for planting or natural regeneration. Prescribed fire is also used to reduce hazardous natural fuels, to increase forage for big game, and to maintain fire-dependent forest communities.
Smoke will be visible during burning and often for several days afterwards. We understand that smoky conditions can be unpleasant, and we will do our best to minimize smoke effects and impacts on the public. All burns must comply with air quality regulations, guided and monitored by the Montana/Idaho State Airshed Group. Burns will occur when air dispersion and weather forecasts are favorable.
For more information on the burning program please contact the Superior Ranger District at 822-4233.